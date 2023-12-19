2,636 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Humana Stock Performance
Shares of Humana stock opened at $460.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $541.21.
Humana Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HUM
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Humana
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Apple may be a 4T company by next year, but is it a buy now?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- BEVs are out, hybrids are in; here’s where to invest
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 2 former tech trailblazers rising like a phoenix
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.