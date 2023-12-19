2,636 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $460.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

