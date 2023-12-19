197 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,753,000 after purchasing an additional 125,659 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,365,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $120.97 and a 52-week high of $182.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.10 and its 200 day moving average is $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

