1,479 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.59 and a 200-day moving average of $234.20. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

