1,040 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $258.52 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The company has a market capitalization of $474.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

