Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.56.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. Analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 81,968.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zai Lab by 15.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

