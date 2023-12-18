Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $116,350,000. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,845,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,033,000 after acquiring an additional 185,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

