WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

WHF stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $299.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 709,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 151,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

