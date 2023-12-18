Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.80.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $119.05 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -23.70%.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.