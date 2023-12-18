Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after buying an additional 3,855,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,477,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,163,000 after purchasing an additional 802,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $30.20.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $776.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

