Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

