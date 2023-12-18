Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.86 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
