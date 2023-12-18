Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.86 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 750,319 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 921,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

