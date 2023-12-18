Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EHI stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.90.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
