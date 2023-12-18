Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EHI stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 31,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 86,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

