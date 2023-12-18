Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $12.52 on Monday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

