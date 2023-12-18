Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WDI opened at $14.08 on Monday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Get Western Asset Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $339,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.