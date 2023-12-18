Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of WDI opened at $14.08 on Monday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
