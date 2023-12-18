Wells Fargo & Company Boosts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $16.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KeyCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

