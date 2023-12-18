Wedbush Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $90.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETSY. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

ETSY stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,490. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

