WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.1% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,927,000 after acquiring an additional 447,560 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,140,303. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

