VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VICI. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.08.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

