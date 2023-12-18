Verum Partners LLC Invests $344,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $105.11 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

