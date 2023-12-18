VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VersaBank Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of VBNK opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. VersaBank has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $263.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of VersaBank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.0184 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VersaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.