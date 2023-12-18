Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $65.94 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Verasity has a total market cap of $65.94 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

