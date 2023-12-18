Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. Barclays raised shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.24.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $45.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,643,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,109,000 after acquiring an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,160,000 after acquiring an additional 919,334 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,321,000 after acquiring an additional 205,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 105,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

