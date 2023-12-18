Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,984,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $133,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOT opened at $216.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $175.70 and a 52 week high of $218.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

