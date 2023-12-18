Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Trimmed by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,362,000 after acquiring an additional 303,787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

