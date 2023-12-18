Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.36.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UHS opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $214,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195,650 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

