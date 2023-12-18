UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $531.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $537.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

