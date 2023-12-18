UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,648,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE UNH opened at $531.12 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $491.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.85.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.05.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

