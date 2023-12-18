Unique Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $531.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $491.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $537.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.