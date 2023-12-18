UBS Group Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $139.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.77.

NYSE WLK opened at $140.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.28. Westlake has a 52-week low of $98.05 and a 52-week high of $140.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,974,000 after acquiring an additional 629,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 501,774 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Westlake by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after acquiring an additional 493,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $31,719,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

