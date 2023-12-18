UBS Group Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $725.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $640.00 to $725.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $618.92.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $658.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.21. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $661.88. The firm has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.