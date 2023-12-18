UBS Group Lowers Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $109.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Shares of TRGP opened at $85.41 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

