Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $51.81 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

