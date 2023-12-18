Truist Financial Raises Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $45.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBCI. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 536.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 112,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 94,422 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

