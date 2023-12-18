Truist Financial Boosts United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target to $32.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded United Community Banks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.40.

UCBI stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,755 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

