Truist Financial Boosts Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $50.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

LOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $44.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,157,800 in the last 90 days. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after buying an additional 223,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,501,000 after purchasing an additional 307,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,269,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,720,000 after purchasing an additional 76,485 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

