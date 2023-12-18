Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $937,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

