Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TVTX. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $650.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

