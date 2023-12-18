TomoChain Market Cap Reaches $71.52 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001806 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a market cap of $71.52 million and $3.22 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is viction.xyz. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

