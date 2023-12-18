The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 60,942 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DIS opened at $93.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

