The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $5,752,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,687,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,469,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $5,752,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,469,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock valued at $28,306,735. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.6 %

TTD opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 241.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.