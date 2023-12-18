The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.91.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
TTD opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 241.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
