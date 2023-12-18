The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $354.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.38.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

