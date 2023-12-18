The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

HD opened at $354.00 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $354.38. The company has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

