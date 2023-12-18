The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $114.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.20.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $117.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $5.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.