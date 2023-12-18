The Goldman Sachs Group Increases JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $18.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JELD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.40.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.