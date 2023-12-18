The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $164.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MYR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.42. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $156.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

