Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Tobam acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

