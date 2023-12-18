Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

