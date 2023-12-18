TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.88.

TEL opened at $141.62 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $111.94 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

