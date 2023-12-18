TD Securities Lowers Empire (TSE:EMP.A) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$39.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$43.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Empire and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.50.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$34.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. Empire has a 1-year low of C$33.22 and a 1-year high of C$40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total transaction of C$53,468.85. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

