TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.47.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$52.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.08 billion, a PE ratio of -371.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$58.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.03.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.1453815 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,657.14%.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

